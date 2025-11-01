Operations at PUB Johor River Waterworks suspended after water pollution incident

SINGAPORE: Operations at PUB's Johor River Waterworks have been temporarily suspended after a water pollution incident affecting Johor River.

"Water supply in Singapore remains unaffected as PUB has stepped up production at local plants to meet demand," said the Singapore national water agency.

"PUB is monitoring the raw water quality in the Johor River closely.

"Operations will resume when water quality checks show that the Johor River quality is back to normal."

Under the 1962 Water Agreement, Singapore can draw up to 250 million gallons of water a day from the Johor River, and Singapore is obliged to provide Johor with treated water up to 2 per cent of the water imported.

The Linggiu Reservoir is located upstream of the Johor River Waterworks and releases water into the Johor River to supplement its flow.

Water demand in Singapore is currently about 440 million gallons a day.

According to Bernama news agency, Malaysia's Department of Environment has investigated and confirmed that damage to a "bund silt pond" is believed to be caused by sand dredging activities along Johor River.

Following this, the Johor water regulatory body ordered the sand dredging operation to be stopped immediately.

Ranhill SAJ, a water company in Johor, said water treatment plants along Johor River had to cease operations due to raw water contamination, Bernama reported.