Singapore’s public cord blood bank faces donor shortage despite rise in awareness

SINGAPORE: When Esmond Cheng was just three months old, he was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that severely compromised his immune system and left him highly susceptible to infections.

While his only chance of survival was a stem cell transplant, no one in his family was a match. A donor in Hong Kong was willing to donate, but it fell through after the infant developed recurrent fevers and infections lasting more than a year.

His parents then turned to Singapore’s sole public cord blood bank for help on their doctor’s advice.

Within a month, the boy found a matching unit – thanks to a donor.

Today, the 12-year-old is doing well, his father Edmund Cheng told CNA.

“At times, it was very, very sad for us but luckily, he had the persistence to push on which all the other doctors were so amazed (by),” the older man said.

“He’s a very strong boy and we’re also very glad that cord blood really saved his life.”

Since the Singapore Cord Blood Bank (SCBB) – located within the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital – was set up two decades ago, it has collected about 75,000 units from donors.

But the bank is grappling with a shortage of donors to build a diversified inventory, despite increasing awareness in recent years of the benefits of cord blood.