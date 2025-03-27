Singapore public healthcare workers to receive pay bumps of up to 7%

SINGAPORE: About 63,000 public healthcare workers in Singapore will see their salaries increase by up to 7 per cent later this year, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Mar 27).

From Jul 1, 37,000 allied health professionals, pharmacists, and administrative, ancillary and support staff will receive increases of up to 7 per cent to their monthly base salaries, MOH said in a media release.

Additionally, 26,000 public healthcare nurses will have their monthly base salaries raised by up to 4 per cent, as a way of keeping pace with market trends, MOH said.

"These adjustments are on top of the recent introduction of the Award for Nurses' Grace, Excellence and Loyalty scheme in September 2024, which was launched to attract and encourage nurses to build a lifelong career in nursing," MOH said.

The pay increments were announced by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung earlier this year.