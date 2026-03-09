Head of Civil Service Leo Yip to retire, Permanent Secretary for Defence Chan Heng Kee to take over

SINGAPORE: Head of Civil Service Leo Yip will retire from administrative service on Apr 1 after 43 years of service in the public sector, the Public Service Division (PSD) said on Monday (Mar 9).

Mr Yip also serves as Permanent Secretary for the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and Permanent Secretary (PMO)(Strategy).

Permanent Secretary for Defence Chan Heng Kee will be taking over the positions on Apr 1.

Thanking Mr Yip, Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said, “I would like to express my gratitude to Leo for his exemplary leadership and extensive contributions to the Public Service and Singapore over four decades.”

Mr Yip started his career in the Singapore Police Force in 1982.

He served in various roles over the course of his career, including Principal Private Secretary to then Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew, Permanent Secretary (Manpower), Chairman of the Economic Development Board, and Permanent Secretary (Home Affairs).

He was appointed Head of Civil Service and Permanent Secretary of PMO (Strategy) in 2017, concurrent with his appointments as Permanent Secretary (PMO) and Permanent Secretary (National Security and Intelligence Coordination), PMO.

During the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2023, Mr Yip led the collective response of the public service to navigate the crisis, including leading the work to procure vaccines and ensure that Singapore emerged stronger.

“As Head of Civil Service and throughout his career, Leo has served with distinction and dedication across a wide range of sectors. He was instrumental in charting new direction, pushing boundaries, and strengthening capabilities in the Public Service,” PSD said.

In recognition of his distinguished contributions to the Public Service, Mr Yip was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in 2018.

NEW HEAD OF CIVIL SERVICE

His replacement, Mr Chan, will continue serving as Permanent Secretary for National Security and Intelligence Coordination under PMO, but will relinquish his appointments as Permanent Secretary for Defence and Permanent Secretary (PMO)(Special Duties).

Mr Chan served in various ministries before his appointment as Deputy Secretary (Development) in the Public Service Division, PMO and concurrently chief executive officer of the Civil Service College in 2006.

He was appointed chief executive of the then-Singapore Workforce Development Agency in 2008, and Permanent Secretary of the then-Ministry of Community Development, Youth and Sports in May 2011.

He served as Permanent Secretary (Social and Family Development) from 2012 to 2016 and was appointed as Permanent Secretary (Health) in May 2016 before he assumed his current appointment as Permanent Secretary (Defence) in December 2019.

He was appointed concurrently as Permanent Secretary (PMO)(Special Duties) in May 2025, and as Permanent Secretary (National Security and Intelligence Coordination), PMO in December 2025.

CHANGES TO PERMANENT SECRETARY APPOINTMENTS AND REDESIGNATION

There will also be a new Permanent Secretary appointment, several changes to current appointments and a redesignation on Apr 1.