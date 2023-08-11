Public Transport Council to get new chief executive
Mr Leow Yew Chin will take over from Mr Tan Kim Hong as chief executive of the PTC from Mar 1 next year.
SINGAPORE: Public Transport Council (PTC) chief executive Tan Kim Hong will step down on Mar 1, 2024 after about seven years at the helm.
Deputy group director of policy and planning at the Land Transport Authority (LTA) Leow Yew Chin will be appointed as chief executive (designate) of PTC from Sep 1, before taking over from Mr Tan on Mar 1 next year, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said on Friday (Aug 11).
The PTC regulates public transport fares and ticket payment services, as well as advises the Minister for Transport on public transport matters.
Mr Tan was appointed chief executive of PTC on Jul 1, 2017. During his time, he oversaw six fare review exercises and a mid-term review on the Network Capacity Factor, where he sought to balance the need to ensure fare affordability and the financial sustainability of Singapore's public transport system.
He also played an instrumental role in the recent review of the fare adjustment formula and mechanism.
“Mr Tan also led PTC to grow the Caring SG Commuters Movement and supported the Caring SG Commuters Committee to drive the transformation of Singapore’s public transport system into a more caring, welcoming and inclusive one,” MOT said.
Under his leadership, PTC further collaborated with the community and industry stakeholders to launch CARE Ride @ South West 2022 and CARE Bus with Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore School.
"These initiatives aim to build greater empathy and willingness in commuters to help seniors and persons with disabilities in using the public transport system," MOT said.
It thanked Mr Tan for his contributions as PTC chief executive.
INCOMING CHIEF EXECUTIVE
Mr Leow started his career in 2002 as an engineer in LTA.
As deputy group director of policy and planning at LTA, Mr Leow oversees transport planning matters, ensuring that land transport plans are robust and comprehensive. He also worked towards the Walk-Cycle-Ride outcomes of the Land Transport Master Plan, MOT said.
"He supervised various integrated planning processes including the 2021 Long-Term Plan Review led by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to conceptualise future land use development plans, as well as regional and localised planning projects such as Jurong Lake District, Tuas Port Development, and the heightened Build-to-Order and Government Land Sales programmes by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the URA," the ministry added.
He also played a leadership role in the business process re-engineering for LTA's Development and Building Control.
Before his current appointment, Mr Leow was seconded to the Strategy Group in the Prime Minister’s Office as director of urban liveability and community and director of technology.
He was also posted to the Public Transport Group of LTA as director of public transport promotion and services, as well as seconded to the Ministry of Transport.