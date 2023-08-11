Public Transport Council to get new chief executive

SINGAPORE: Public Transport Council (PTC) chief executive Tan Kim Hong will step down on Mar 1, 2024 after about seven years at the helm.

Deputy group director of policy and planning at the Land Transport Authority (LTA) Leow Yew Chin will be appointed as chief executive (designate) of PTC from Sep 1, before taking over from Mr Tan on Mar 1 next year, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said on Friday (Aug 11).

The PTC regulates public transport fares and ticket payment services, as well as advises the Minister for Transport on public transport matters.

Mr Tan was appointed chief executive of PTC on Jul 1, 2017. During his time, he oversaw six fare review exercises and a mid-term review on the Network Capacity Factor, where he sought to balance the need to ensure fare affordability and the financial sustainability of Singapore's public transport system.

He also played an instrumental role in the recent review of the fare adjustment formula and mechanism.

“Mr Tan also led PTC to grow the Caring SG Commuters Movement and supported the Caring SG Commuters Committee to drive the transformation of Singapore’s public transport system into a more caring, welcoming and inclusive one,” MOT said.

Under his leadership, PTC further collaborated with the community and industry stakeholders to launch CARE Ride @ South West 2022 and CARE Bus with Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore School.

"These initiatives aim to build greater empathy and willingness in commuters to help seniors and persons with disabilities in using the public transport system," MOT said.

It thanked Mr Tan for his contributions as PTC chief executive.