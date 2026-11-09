Punggol residents concerned about AV safety after two near misses, but open to trials continuing

SINGAPORE: After two near misses involving autonomous vehicles (AVs) in Punggol on Thursday (Nov 5), residents told CNA they had safety concerns but were open to trials continuing once the incidents were reviewed.

In one incident, a young girl was crossing the road at a traffic junction when a Grab AV appeared to come close to hitting her while making a discretionary left turn. A video of the incident was posted on the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

A separate dashcam video posted on SGRV Admin on Sunday showed a ComfortDelGro (CDG) AV turning into the path of an approaching vehicle as it attempted to make a U-turn at a junction in Punggol Field. The incident also took place on Nov 5.

In both cases, the vehicles involved were testing new routes for enhanced on-demand services rather than operating on their existing fixed shuttle routes.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is investigating both incidents. It directed Grab to pause testing at such junctions until investigations are completed and told CDG to pause U-turns at the Punggol Field junction as a precaution.

The incidents were not the first involving an AV in Punggol this year. In January, a ComfortDelGro AV collided with a road divider while undergoing testing. LTA later found that the collision occurred after the safety officer took manual control of the vehicle.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has said AVs are being trialled in Singapore to augment the public transport network. In Punggol, the fixed-route shuttles complement existing services by bringing residents more directly from residential estates to key amenities such as MRT stations and polyclinics.

Singapore's AV deployment remains at an early stage, with 15 passenger AVs operating in Punggol as of Nov 3, according to MOT.