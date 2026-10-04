Four master tenants at Punggol East, Tebing Lane offered lease extension of up to a year
MP Yeo Wan Ling said she hoped the extension would give businesses at Punggol East and Tebing Lane more time to prepare for the transition.
SINGAPORE: Four master tenants operating across Punggol East and neighbouring Tebing Lane will be offered lease extensions of up to a year, potentially allowing businesses in the area to remain until the end of 2027.
The extension comes after CNA reported in September that more than 50 tenants at the Punggol East container park had been told to cease operations by Oct 31, ahead of the expiry of the site's lease at the end of the year.
Member of Parliament Yeo Wan Ling of Punggol GRC said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Oct 3) that she had met the relevant agencies to discuss concerns raised by businesses at Punggol East and Tebing Lane over the upcoming expiry of their tenancies.
"Following a review and adjustments to the development timelines, the agencies will be able to offer the four master tenants an extension of up to one year, until end-2027," she said.
The extension is subject to the relevant tenancy and regulatory requirements, and is intended to give the businesses more time to work through their transition and business continuity plans, including engagements with their sub-tenants, Ms Yeo said.
Agencies including the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), JTC Corporation, NParks and the Housing and Development Board will also continue helping affected businesses explore alternative premises, Ms Yeo said.
This includes connecting them with relevant government landlords and agencies, with options within Punggol to be considered where available.
"I am glad that the agencies have been able to provide this additional flexibility," Ms Yeo said.
She added that she hoped the extension would give businesses more time to prepare for the transition while allowing the community to continue using the spaces before the area is redeveloped.
TENANTS TOLD TO LEAVE BY END-OCTOBER
Just over a month ago, more than tenants at 50 Punggol East Road had been preparing to leave after City Sprouts, the social enterprise operating the container park, informed them that they had to cease operations by Oct 31 and hand their premises back to the company.
City Sprouts' lease for the state property was due to expire on Dec 31, with the land to be returned to SLA.
SLA said that the tenancy could not be extended because the site was required for future residential redevelopment. City Sprouts had also said at the time that it was in discussions with SLA over extensions and alternative sites.
Several businesses told CNA then that the relatively short notice had left them scrambling to find new premises and make arrangements for their employees.
Among them was halal Filipino food business Tara na! by Easy Eatz SG, which had moved into the container park only in May.
Its co-owner Nurnisa Jonson said she was concerned about finding another location for the business and its 12 employees. Other affected businesses included Smok Hous, Kim Kao Mai Thai restaurant and pickleball operator Play! Pickle.
City Sprouts had secured a new space at Pasir Ris Park and offered its Punggol community farmers and partners priority to relocate there or to other community greenhouses it operates.
For F&B outlets, the enterprise said it had informed the main operator of the option for businesses to take up stalls at its other locations in the East.
The wider Tebing Lane area is also slated for redevelopment. The Business Times previously reported that the state properties at 32 Punggol East, 6 Tebing Lane and 10 Tebing Lane were tenanted respectively to Sing See Soon Floral & Landscape, Sports Hub @ Punggol and AT Punggol, with their tenancies due to expire on Dec 31, 2026.
Ms Yeo said the latest extension was intended to provide businesses with more time to prepare for the eventual transition as the area moves towards its "next chapter".