Punggol LRT service disrupted for about 3 hours due to ‘systems fault’

SINGAPORE: Train services on the Punggol LRT were disrupted for about three hours on Saturday morning (Sep 13) due to a “systems fault”.

Transport operator SBS Transit posted a Facebook alert about the disruption at about 5.15am.

It also informed commuters that free regular and bridging buses were available at Punggol Bus Interchange and designated stops near affected stations.

In an update at about 8.10am, SBS Transit said the fault had been rectified and Punggol LRT is back to full service.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused," it added.

This is the latest disruption in recent weeks.

On Aug 15, train services on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT were disrupted for about four hours due to a power fault, affecting all 29 stations on the network.

On Aug 12, a power fault also caused a five-hour disruption to the Sengkang-Punggol LRT, as well as the North East Line which it connects to.

SBS Transit Group CEO Jeffrey Sim said after the Aug 12 incident that the hours-long disruption was triggered by a trip in the main and backup power supply at a depot substation.