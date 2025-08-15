No train service on Sengkang-Punggol LRT due to power fault

SINGAPORE: Train services on the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rail Transit (LRT) were disrupted on Friday (Aug 15) morning due to a power fault, said operator SBS Transit.

It announced this in a Facebook post at 8.55am, adding that free regular and bridging bus services are available for commuters at designated stops at the affected stations.

Free bus rides are also available from Sengkang and Punggol bus interchanges, said SBS Transit.

In an update at 10am, it said passenger service staff members are on-site to assist commuters and direct them to the boarding points for the bridging bus services.

Commuters can also follow directional signs to locate the boarding points.

A commuter who boarded at Punggol LRT told CNA that at about 8.50am, the train had stopped at the station and its lights were off. An electronic sign on the platform stated that train services were "temporarily suspended".

This comes three days after a major breakdown hit the Sengkang-Punggol LRT as well as the North-East Line.