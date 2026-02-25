Large crowds expected at columbaria, Choa Chu Kang cemetery in lead-up to Qing Ming

SINGAPORE: Large crowds are expected at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery, Choa Chu Kang Columbarium, Mandai Columbarium and Yishun Columbarium in the lead-up to Qing Ming, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday (Feb 25).
In its advisory, the agency listed 11 peak days, comprising Good Friday on Apr 3, and the 10 Saturdays and Sundays between Mar 21 and Apr 19, which include Hari Raya Puasa on Mar 21 and Qing Ming Day on Apr 5.
NEA said that visitors are encouraged to visit the locations outside of peak days.
To cater to the anticipated crowd, all three columbaria will be open 24 hours from Mar 21 to Apr 19.
The two inland ash scattering gardens - Garden of Peace and Garden of Serenity - will be closed to visitors on the 11 peak days, NEA said.
Only next-of-kin with an approved schedule for inland ash scattering services will be allowed into both gardens on these 11 peak days, the agency added.
Members of the public may still visit these locations outside of the peak days or on weekdays between Mar 21 and Apr 19.
VISITING ARRANGEMENTS
NEA reminded visitors heading to Choa Chu Kang Cemetery and Choa Chu Kang Columbarium that Lim Chu Kang has been realigned from Jalan Bahar to a new junction with Old Choa Chu Kang Road.
Several bus services - numbers 172, 405, and 975 have been rerouted - with new and existing bus stops relocated along the realigned roads.
It also encouraged visitors to use free shuttle bus services available on the 11 peak days, or public transport services to reach Choa Chu Kang and Mandai Columbaria.
Shuttle buses to Choa Chu Kang Columbarium will depart from Yew Tee MRT Station, while those to Mandai Columbarium will depart from Khatib MRT Station.
Visitors who plan to park at Choa Chu Kang and Mandai columbaria are required to make an e-appointment, NEA said.
At Choa Chu Kang Columbarium, e-appointments are required for visits between 6am and 4pm on Hari Raya Puasa, Qing Ming, Good Friday and the Saturdays and Sundays between Mar 21 and Apr 19.
For Mandai Columbarium, this applies to all visits between 6am and 6pm from Mar 21 to Apr 19.
E-appointment slots in two-hour intervals will be available for booking from 10am on Mar 9 for Choa Chu Kang Columbarium and for Mandai Columbarium.
Visitors will be required to show proof of their successful e-appointment bookings, such as a confirmation email, before they are allowed to park in the locations during the stipulated dates and times.
An e-appointment is not required for vehicles entering Choa Chu Kang and Mandai columbaria outside the specified dates and times, NEA said.
Visitors taking public transport and motorists dropping off passengers also do not need appointments.
Real-time information on the traffic conditions at the columbaria will be available online during the period.
Access to all occupied niches in the Choa Chu Kang Columbarium is available, but visitors are reminded to keep out of the hoarded areas where there are ongoing works.