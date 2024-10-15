Raeesah Khan grilled by Pritam Singh's lawyer, called a 'liar' who tells 'lies non-stop'

SINGAPORE: Pritam Singh's defence on Tuesday (Oct 15) began their cross-examination of former Workers' Party (WP) member Raeesah Khan, with his lawyer accusing her of repeatedly lying in parliament and to Singh himself.

Singh's lawyer Andre Jumabhoy referred Ms Khan to her anecdote in parliament on Aug 3, 2021 and repeatedly called out moments to grill Ms Khan on whether she had been telling the truth.

Ms Khan had lied in parliament twice in 2021 about accompanying a rape victim to a police station, where a police officer allegedly made comments about the woman's attire and consumption of alcohol.

Her account led to a series of events which ultimately resulted in Ms Khan revealing the truth in parliament, and the matter was later referred to a Committee of Privileges (COP) inquiry.

Singh, the 48-year-old secretary-general of WP, is accused of making two lies before the COP on Dec 10 and Dec 15, 2021 during events after Ms Khan's anecdote.

At the conclusion of his meeting with Ms Khan and WP members Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap on Aug 8, 2021, Singh wanted Ms Khan to clarify at some point in parliament that what she had said about accompanying a rape victim to a police station was untrue; and

When Singh spoke to Ms Khan on Oct 3, 2021, he wanted to convey to Ms Khan that if the issue came up in parliament the next day, she had to clarify that her story about accompanying the rape victim was a lie.

CROSS EXAMINATION A VERBAL REPARTEE

Mr Jumabhoy's cross-examination of Ms Khan was fast-paced, with the lawyer putting questions to her in a rapid-fire manner. Ms Khan, who appeared composed and stoic, often answered "yes" or "no" to the volley of queries.

Referring to Ms Khan's anecdote that she made in parliament on Aug 3, 2021 , Mr Jumabhoy asked her: "You are in fact a liar, right?", to which her reply was "yes I've lied".

He then followed up with: "You tell lies non-stop, don't you?", but Ms Khan denied this.

"I'm not talking (about) in your general life, I'm talking just in relation to the COP, the anecdote, these proceedings," said Mr Jumabhoy.

When asked to clarify what he meant by "non-stop", Mr Jumabhoy referred to specific portions of the anecdote. For example, when Ms Khan had said she had accompanied women to police stations.

After Ms Khan admitted that this statement was not true, Mr Jumabhoy said: "So that’s a lie, I mean that’s a flat-out lie … you can’t be in any doubt that you’ve never accompanied anyone to the police station."

Ms Khan's anecdote, which she stated that the alleged rape victim was 25, and that she had come out crying, were also not true, she admitted in court.