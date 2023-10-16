More rain in second half of October, could bring respite from warm weather and haze: Met Service

SINGAPORE: More rain is forecast in Singapore and the region in the second half of October, potentially bringing some respite to the warm weather and the haze situation, the Meteorological Service Singapore (Met Service) said on Monday (Oct 16).

Above average rainfall is expected in the second half of October 2023, the Met Service said in an advisory.

"Afternoon thundery showers are expected to fall on most days this week, extending into the evening on a few days.

"In the second half of the fortnight, short-duration thundery showers may occur over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon."

With rain expected on most days, temperatures are likely to be lower compared to the first half of the month, said the weather agency, adding that daily maximum temperatures are expected to be between 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius on most days.

HAZE SITUATION

More showers are also forecast for the southern Southeast Asia region in the coming two weeks, which may improve the haze situation and reduce the chance of transboundary haze affecting Singapore, the Met Service said.

"The chance of the 24-hr PSI reaching the unhealthy range in Singapore is low for the coming fortnight," it added.

Smoke haze from forest fires in central and Southern Sumatra was blown by prevailing winds towards Singapore on Oct 7 and Oct 8, noted the weather agency.

“This resulted in hazy conditions with the air quality deteriorating into the unhealthy range over parts of the island."

The highest 24-hour PSI of 123 was recorded in the eastern part of Singapore between 8pm and 9pm on Oct 7.

FIRST HALF OF OCTOBER "DRY AND WARM"

In the first half of October, Southwest Monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore and the surrounding region with low-level winds blowing mostly from the southeast or southwest, said the Met Service.

The first half of October was dry and warm, except for a few days when brief showers fell over Singapore.

These conditions were due to suppressed rain cloud formation arising from a dry air mass moving over the surrounding region.

In the first two weeks of October, maximum temperatures rose above 34 degrees Celsius on most days.

On Oct 9, several locations in Singapore recorded temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius, with 36.3 degrees Celsius recorded at Admiralty.

This is the highest temperature ever recorded in Singapore in the month of October, surpassing the previous high of 35.7 degrees Celsius recorded on Oct 13, 2019 and Oct 14, 2001, said the Met Service.

Rainfall was also well below average in the first half of October with "the highest anomaly of 100 per cent below-average" recorded at Paya Lebar.