Tackling extreme weather: More advanced monitoring system in the works, says Meteorological Service Singapore 

SINGAPORE: As extreme weather events like floods ravage some parts of the world, Singapore’s weather forecasting body is continuing its work on overcoming challenges to provide better predictions.

Weather forecasting in the tropics poses a different set of challenges from forecasting in the temperate regions, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), which is under the National Environment Agency (NEA), told CNA in response to queries related to extreme weather events.

“Weather systems in temperate regions are typically longer-lived, larger in scale, and better simulated by weather prediction models. In contrast, thunderstorms which commonly affect Singapore are relatively small-scale and tend to develop and dissipate quickly,” said an NEA spokesperson.

Experts also told CNA that with Singapore's built-up landscape, it is not easy to make accurate weather forecasts.

“The urban (setting) disturbs the wind flows and the urban (setting) releases the heat absorbed, changing the flow patterns. So it's extremely difficult to make predictions about precipitation and flooding in an urban setting,” said Assistant Professor Wang Jingyu from the National Institute of Education, whose research interests include regional and global climate modelling and applications and severe convective storms and hazards.

There is a need to collaborate with other countries to build a more advanced weather forecasting system, he said.

On its part, the MSS is developing an urban-scale weather model, a complex computer program which simulates the behaviour of atmospheric processes over Singapore and may more accurately predict weather conditions.

Data collected by sensors around the island will be used to evaluate the accuracy of this model.