Jail and caning for 2 men who raped 16-year-old girl at Admiralty Park when she was drunk

SINGAPORE: Two men who raped a 16-year-old girl in a public toilet when she was drunk were sentenced to jail and caning by the High Court on Monday (Apr 7).

Muhammad Isnalli David, 22, was sentenced to 12 years and six months’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane, after he pleaded guilty to a rape charge.

Another three charges – sexual assault involving penetration, rape and criminal trespass – were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Muhammad Al'Amin Selamat, 23, was sentenced to 10 years and six months’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane, after admitting to a rape charge.

Another two charges of sexual assault involving penetration and criminal trespass were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Jia En said that a third man Raden Zulhusni Zulkifri, 27, who is allegedly involved in the case is claiming trial for his charges and the matter is ongoing.

The victim, now 19, cannot be identified due to a court order.

Isnalli was 19 years old when he first met her on Mar 27, 2022. She was 16 years old at the time and was with a 21-year-old female friend who was acquainted with Isnalli.

The three of them went to watch a movie together at a cinema and after that, Isnalli said that he was planning to have some drinks. The victim asked to join him.

He bought a bottle of gin and some energy drinks before the three of them went to Admiralty Park.

Between 8pm and 9pm, they were joined by four more people, two men and two women in their 20s including Raden and Al’Amin.

After drinking a few cups of alcohol, the victim became intoxicated and felt the urge to vomit.

Isnalli, who had also drunk a few cups and was intoxicated, took her to the toilet while the others remained at a bench.

He supported the victim as she leaned over a sink located outside the female toilet, before dragging her by the arm and entering a cubicle in the female toilet together.

Isnalli then locked the cubicle door and started removing her clothes as well as his own, before sexually assaulting and raping her.

Noticing that Isnalli and the girl had been gone for some time, Raden and Al’Amin – who had also consumed alcoholic drinks – went to the toilet to look for them around 9.50pm.

Al’Amin entered the toilet first, going into a cubicle next to where Isnalli and the victim were. Two minutes later, Raden entered the toilet as well.

Both of them saw Isnalli raping the girl and a 52-second-long video was taken of what he did.

Isnalli raped the victim a second time and during this period, Raden left the toilet.

A while later, Al’Amin entered the cubicle and raped her. At some point while this was happening, Raden re-entered the female toilet.

Court documents stated that Isnalli said he saw Raden sexually assaulting the victim. After Raden and Al'Amin left the toilet, Isnalli sexually assaulted the girl one more time.

The court heard that during the assaults by the three men, the victim muttered “don’t” and “no” in Malay a few times.

With Raden and Al’Amin gone for a while, the two women who had joined the group earlier went to check on them.

They entered and left the female toilet a few times between 10pm and 10.16pm, court documents stated. No details were given on what they saw or did.