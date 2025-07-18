Staff at Red SchoolHouse’s Toh Tuck branch left unpaid after preschool’s sudden closure
One teacher told CNA around 36 children were enrolled when their parents were informed that the school would close in two weeks.
SINGAPORE: Several employees at a private preschool in the Bukit Timah area have made police reports against their former employer, alleging unpaid salaries after it went bust about two months ago.
Red SchoolHouse @ Toh Tuck closed with just two weeks’ notice in May, leaving dozens of students, parents and staff in limbo.
This follows a spate of abrupt private preschool closures, with at least six reported to have shuttered at short notice in the past two years.
Under Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) rules, preschools must provide six months' notice to parents and ECDA before ceasing operations.
Around 36 children were enrolled at Red SchoolHouse’s Toh Tuck branch in April, said one teacher who only wanted to be known as Madam Wong. She also told CNA that about half of the students were left on the last day of operations.
The centre informed parents on May 14 that its last day of operations would be on May 30, according to staff. It appeared shut with renovations ongoing when CNA visited the school on Thursday (Jul 17).
ECDA said it has issued a formal warning to the preschool’s licensee due to a breach of regulations. It also provided affected parents with a list of nearby preschools with vacancies and offered assistance with placements.
Mdm Wong described the closure as “heartbreaking”, with some parents uncertain if their deposits would be refunded.
“The sudden closure disrupted the children's education, sense of stability and routine. Some of them are too young to even understand what was going on,” said the veteran teacher of 25 years.
“THINGS WERE FALLING APART”
Mdm Wong said that after the Toh Tuck branch closed, she realised she was not the only one who did not receive their salary despite many requests.
"During my time at Red SchoolHouse, teachers were committed to the children's learning and wellbeing. But behind the scenes, things were falling apart - salaries were not paid. CPF (Central Provident Fund) was not paid,” she said.
“Despite these setbacks, I continued to show up every day because I genuinely cared for the children under my care.”
She said she and her fellow teachers repeatedly raised their concerns to the preschool’s directors and asked for answers, but were “either ignored or given empty promises”.
Some teachers approached the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and filed claims through the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management, added Mdm Wong. The alliance helps employers and staff to resolve salary-related claims and employment disputes.
CNA has asked MOM for comment.
According to its website, Red SchoolHouse now has five branches across Singapore, including Downtown East and Thomson.
LEASE WAS NOT RENEWED
The franchisor of Red SchoolHouse said that the Toh Tuck branch was shuttered because the lease was not renewed and the branch currently faces liquidation.
The franchisor also said it has helped with the students' transition to other schools.
Documents seen by CNA showed that as of early June, the preschool’s director owed creditors almost S$300,000 (US$233,000).
The debts include enrolment deposits, rental fees and unpaid loans from three banks such as DBS.
ECDA said while the branch ceased operations due to business considerations, operators still have a responsibility to give sufficient notice as such closures are disruptive to the families involved.
“ECDA understands that the operator had earlier considered relocating but subsequently decided to cease operations,” it added in a statement to CNA on Thursday.
Preschools considering cessation of operations must provide six months' notice to both parents and ECDA before ceasing operations.
They must also inform parents and ECDA once they are notified of the possibility of non-renewal of tenancy agreements.
Operators that breach these requirements may face regulatory actions, including being issued warning letters or being barred from applying for future preschool licences.
The sudden closure of Red SchoolHouse @ Toh Tuck happened just weeks before that of Little Paddington Preschool at Binchang, which was given a warning by ECDA for closing after just a week's notice.