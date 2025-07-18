Staff at Red SchoolHouse’s Toh Tuck branch left unpaid after preschool’s sudden closure

SINGAPORE: Several employees at a private preschool in the Bukit Timah area have made police reports against their former employer, alleging unpaid salaries after it went bust about two months ago.

Red SchoolHouse @ Toh Tuck closed with just two weeks’ notice in May, leaving dozens of students, parents and staff in limbo.

This follows a spate of abrupt private preschool closures, with at least six reported to have shuttered at short notice in the past two years.

Under Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) rules, preschools must provide six months' notice to parents and ECDA before ceasing operations.

Around 36 children were enrolled at Red SchoolHouse’s Toh Tuck branch in April, said one teacher who only wanted to be known as Madam Wong. She also told CNA that about half of the students were left on the last day of operations.

The centre informed parents on May 14 that its last day of operations would be on May 30, according to staff. It appeared shut with renovations ongoing when CNA visited the school on Thursday (Jul 17).

ECDA said it has issued a formal warning to the preschool’s licensee due to a breach of regulations. It also provided affected parents with a list of nearby preschools with vacancies and offered assistance with placements.