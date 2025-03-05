Contractor jailed 4 weeks for filming woman in shower during renovation works at her home

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old renovation contractor who filmed a woman showering in her home was sentenced to four weeks’ jail on Wednesday (Mar 5).

Malaysian Tee Wen Jun pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism.

He had been carrying out grouting works in the victim’s kitchen and living room on Sep 23, 2024 and decided to use the bathroom in the kitchen.

At the time, the bathroom in the kitchen was separated by a frosted glass partition wall.

The court heard that Tee was using the toilet bowl when he heard someone showering next door. He closed the toilet lid and stepped on it before proceeding to film the victim – who cannot be named due to a gag order – over the partition wall.

When the victim – a 25-year-old woman – noticed the mobile phone above her in the middle of her shower, she screamed and shouted for her husband.

Upon hearing his wife's screams, the victim’s husband rushed out from the bedroom and confronted the accused, insisting on checking on his mobile phone.

Tee denied any wrongdoing and handed his phone to the witness to examine. The victim’s husband found a video of his wife showering in the bathroom and informed his brother-in-law to call the police.

The prosecution sought five to seven weeks’ jail. Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Asran Samad said the recording featured the woman showering in her own home, which should be a “safe environment”.

While he noted that this is the accused’s first offence and that he had pleaded guilty, APP Asran said the evidence against Tee was overwhelming, adding that he was caught by the victim red-handed.

Tee’s lawyer Patrick Chow said he would leave the sentencing to the court.

Through a court interpreter, Tee asked in Mandarin if there would be a gag order on the case and whether his details would be published by the media.

In response, District Judge Cheng Yuxi said the gag order will only apply to the victim and any details leading to her identification.

For voyeurism, Tee could have been jailed up to two years and/or fined and/or caned.