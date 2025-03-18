‘We saw her as our safe space’: Tributes pour in for ex-national runner Renuka Satianathan who died at 37

It was this natural charm that made her incredibly easy to talk to, and Mr Shukul spoke about her as if describing an old friend.

He fondly remembers one incident where he joined a public speaking competition and had points deducted by a judge for his accent.

While he was bewildered and confused at the decision, Renuka stood by him.

“She joked with me quite a bit … she was like, ‘Huh? Are they okay? What are they talking about? Like, everyone has an accent. How can you be speaking a language without an accent? And where is the definition of proper English or plain English?’,” he said.

“We saw her as our safe space, we saw her as someone that we could speak to as and when we needed,” he said.

“So this mix of what kind of person I would want to be in the future - competent, caring, empathetic, confident, nurturing, empowering, I think these are the qualities that I really saw in her that I wish to imbibe in myself, and I spent as much of my time and energy as possible trying to live up to the standards that she had for us,” he said.

Ms Irie Aman, another of Ms Renuka’s students at IJC, said that she was part of a class that was full of “chaotic, free spirits that drove many other teachers mad”.

However, when Ms Renuka took over as her General Paper and form tutor in her second year in 2015, the class was tamed by her wit.

“She was endlessly patient - more than we deserved,” said the 27-year-old, who was formerly a programme manager at Wavesparks, a platform for youth-led startups, and is currently in between jobs.

“But she was witty and could give as good as she got, which was what some of us troublemakers needed - to be humbled and to learn to laugh at ourselves.”

Like Mr Shukul, Ms Irie said that Renuka “challenged you to be your best, whatever it looked like”, and saw her students for more than just their grades.

“Keeping in touch and being interested in our hobbies, passion, our lives, (and also) past graduation was deeply affirming … she wanted us to live our lives fully, and we wanted to make her proud.”