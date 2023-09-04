Why should we care about restoring coral reefs?

As the years went by, she heard about how the coral reefs are being impacted and decided to work in marine conservation.

“I decided this is what I want to do,” said Dr Tun, who used to dive about 100 to 150 days a year.

“I want to work with the people who are trying to find solutions to ensure that this beautiful environment can be there for generations to come.”

With coral reefs being sought after diving spots, Dr Tun advised divers to adopt responsible diving practices, including updating their skills and not touching items in the sea that they do not understand.

“Don't go diving in a pristine area if you don't have the skills to manage yourself underwater. Because if you don't know how to fin properly (and) your fins are all over the place, that can break a lot of corals,” said Dr Tun.

Dive operators should also be educated, so they do not compromise or manipulate the environment just because their customers want to see certain marine life, she added.

“It's about educating the dive industry and the divers themselves at the same time, to make sure that they understand that all these can harm the environment.”