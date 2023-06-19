Coastal forest trail, hilltop views and lagoon tidal pool: Big Sister’s Island to reopen in 2024

SINGAPORE: Big Sister’s Island will reopen to visitors next year with new features including a 230m coastal forest trail that leads to a hilltop view deck, which also serves as a prime spot for birdwatching.

An existing lagoon on the island will also be developed into a tidal pool, with educational and monitoring programmes for the community.

These updates were given by Minister for National Development and Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee on Monday (Jun 19) at the opening of the 5th Asia-Pacific Coral Reef Symposium.

The symposium is co-organised by the National Parks Board (NParks) and the National University of Singapore (NUS).