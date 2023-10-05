Singapore retail sales increase 4% in August; F&B numbers up again

SINGAPORE: Singapore's retail sales in August rose 4 per cent year-on-year, extending the 1.3 per cent increase in July, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Thursday (Oct 5).

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales rose 3.7 per cent, higher than the 0.6 per cent increase in July.

MOST INDUSTRIES SEE GROWTH IN SALES

Most retail industries recorded year-on-year growth in sales in August compared to a year ago, said SingStat.

The food and alcohol industry saw an increase of 24.1 per cent. Similarly, sales of mini-marts & convenience stores climbed 8.8 per cent, and computer and telecommunications equipment climbed 7.9 per cent.

However, department stores and petrol service stations sales fell 5.2 per cent and 2.7 per cent respectively.