CNA Explains: Why did a senior worker who was made to retire win his claim against his company?

SINGAPORE: A man dismissed about three months after reaching retirement age won his claim against his employer, with the courts awarding him S$26,350 (US$20,360) in damages.

The judgment, made public on Jul 13, ruled that the company had wrongfully dismissed the man and failed to meet its re-employment obligations.

So what actually happens when a worker reaches retirement age, and what can employees do if they find themselves in a similar dispute? CNA spoke to lawyers to break down what went wrong in this case, and what it means for workers and employers alike.

What happens after a worker reaches retirement age?

Employment lawyers said some companies make the same mistake as this man's former employer – thinking they can terminate a worker's contract once they hit retirement age without further consideration.

The company had told the man his retirement "marks the natural end of employment", arguing the termination was lawful and that no notice or salary in lieu was required.

The employer was "a bit misguided" about its rights, treating retirement age as a guillotine on the employment contract, said Mr Nicholas Ngo, a managing associate at Simmons and Simmons.

But no such power exists – an employment contract does not simply end when a worker reaches retirement age, he said.

Apart from cases involving misconduct, companies must allow a worker to serve notice or pay them the equivalent sum when terminating any employment contract, said Mr Mathias Goh, a director at Breakpoint LLC.

This is why the man was awarded damages for wrongful dismissal, which formed a part of his claim.

Under Singapore's laws, if an employer does not address a worker's retirement, employment continues on the original contract's terms, lawyers said.

If no offer is made before retirement age and the worker keeps working in the same role, the employer is deemed to have re-employed them on their existing terms, Mr Goh added.

What are a company's re-employment obligations?

The re-employment contract offered to the man also fell short of the company's obligations, the tribunal magistrate found.

By law, a re-employment contract must run for at least a year unless both parties agree otherwise. The company had offered the man a six-month contract. Shorter contracts are allowed, but only with the employee's consent – which was lacking here, Mr Goh noted.

The company also argued it owed no employment assistance payment since it had offered re-employment and the man rejected it. But the magistrate found that because the company had not properly fulfilled its re-employment obligations, the payment was still due.

An employment assistance payment helps eligible employees who are not re-employed while they look for another job. Tripartite guidelines suggest a sum of three-and-a-half months' salary, within a minimum of S$6,250 and a cap of S$14,750 – the amount the man received.

Under the guidelines, an employer need not pay this if the employee rejects a "reasonable offer" for an internal vacancy. To assess reasonableness, courts look at both the offer's substantive terms and the procedure behind it, said Mr Goh.

“The employer doesn’t have free licence to cut the role, cut pay, redesignate it in a very capricious and unreasonable manner,” he added.

If a company cannot find an internal vacancy, it can transfer its re-employment obligations to another company – for instance, a subsidiary within the same group, said Ms Christine Ong, a partner at Virtus Law.

If no transfer is possible, or the worker rejects the second employer's offer, the original employer must pay the employment assistance payment.