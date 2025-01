Retrenchments in Singapore fall in 2024, employment growth slows: Advance estimates

SINGAPORE: The number of retrenchments fell in 2024 compared with the year before, while employment growth slowed, according to advance labour estimates released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday (Jan 27).

The number of retrenchments in 2024 was 12,930, dipping from the 14,590 in 2023. There were no significant increases across sectors, said MOM.

The incidence of retrenchment also declined from 6.7 retrenched per 1,000 employees in 2023 to 5.8 in 2024.

Both the total number of layoffs and the incidence of retrenchments remained within non-recession norms.

"Business reorganisation or restructuring was the primary reason for retrenchments in 2024," said the ministry.

The last quarter of the year saw a rise in layoffs to 3,600 from 3,050 in the third quarter.

"Retrenchments increased in the manufacturing and services sectors, while they remained relatively stable in the construction sector," MOM said in its report.