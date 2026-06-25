Man sent ex-girlfriend's nudes to religion-themed porn group as revenge, victim went undercover to expose him
The victim was horrified to discover multiple posts of obscene images and videos of tudung-clad females, with her images among the posts.
SINGAPORE: A man posed as his ex-girlfriend and shared her nude photos in a sex chat group with a religious theme, but was exposed when the victim caught wind of it and went undercover to investigate.
The victim, who was a teenager when she shared the photos with the culprit, was horrified to discover that the chat group contained many obscene images and videos of women clad in religious garb, including the tudung. She filed a police report.
Abdul Marzuq Waliyuddin Abdul Majid, a 27-year-old man, was sentenced to two years and eight months' jail (32 months) and two strokes of the cane. He was also ordered to pay S$4,000 (US$3,084) as compensation to the victim, who wanted to end her life and whose mother distanced herself from her because of this incident.
THE CASE
According to a judgment made available on Thursday (Jun 25), Abdul met the victim in 2016 while they were in a religious school. Both were teenagers and he was two years older.
During their relationship, he persuaded the then-underage victim to exchange intimate photos and videos of themselves.
In 2017 or 2018, the victim broke up with Abdul as she felt he was possessive and toxic. She deleted any intimate footage she had of him and asked him to do the same.
Abdul said he had, but he kept them for his "viewing pleasure".
In April 2021, when Abdul was 22, he contacted the victim during the Ramadan fasting month to seek forgiveness for his behaviour during their relationship.
He also wanted to get back together, even though he was dating someone else at the time. The victim did not respond and blocked him instead.
This infuriated Abdul, and he wanted to humiliate her.
He had previously created an account on a social media platform that allowed him to browse pornography and join groups involving non-consensual porn with titles linked to Singapore and girls who wore the tudung.
This platform had millions of users.
The tudung group was a closed group that required an administrator's permission to grant a user access.
From Apr 12 to Apr 14, 2021, Abdul renamed his account to the victim's name, which was visible to all on the platform. He made snippets of one of the videos he had, which depicted the victim in a sex act. He then posted the snippets in the non-consensual porn group linked to Singapore.
This group was open to anyone on the platform. Abdul posted snippets lasting about 5 seconds each, around 10 times, in this group.
He also retrieved recent photos of the victim from her Facebook page and posted them along with the snippets in the closed tudung group. In addition, he posted a selfie of the victim in full religious garb, depicting her in a sex act.
Knowing that the victim was receiving religious education at the time and that many of the members in the tudung group were Malays from Singapore or Malaysia, Abdul posted photos of her with captions such as "SG Madrasah Babe".
Two users followed Abdul because of these posts and the trio discussed rape fantasies among themselves.
Between Apr 12 and May 24, 2021, Abdul reposted the nude photos several times in the tudung group.
VICTIM DISCOVERS OFFENCES
On May 22, 2021, the victim received an Instagram message from a stranger who identified her by name and sexually solicited her, believing she had posted her own nude photos online.
Realising someone had impersonated her, the victim asked the stranger where he had obtained her nude photos. He then sent her a link to the tudung group.
The victim suspected Abdul and felt deeply distressed for a few days, but gathered her courage and went incognito to undertake her own investigation.
She created an undercover account on the platform three days later and joined the tudung group. She was horrified to discover multiple posts of obscene images and videos of tudung-clad females, with her images among the posts.
The victim tracked down her posts to the account Abdul used. The account shared the posts with a few users and also shared videos and images posted by these users.
The victim realised that one of the accounts had non-obscene photos of female religious leaders and informed one of the religious leaders about it before lodging a police report.
Due to the victim's efforts, attention was drawn to the tudung group, allowing authorities to investigate it and get the platform to shut it down.
On May 27, 2021, the police obtained data showing that there were 79,348 members in the tudung group.
When news broke about the group that day, Abdul panicked and deleted his account along with the intimate videos and photos he had retained of the victim in his cloud account.
He was arrested the next day. On Sep 20, 2023, he contacted the victim using an anonymous account on Telegram in an attempt to apologise to her. The victim blocked him.
IMPACT ON THE VICTIM
The court heard that the victim continued to be contacted by her acquaintances about the intimate videos and images circulating online, up to June 2025. She did not seek therapy or psychological support because of the cost.
She felt shocked and betrayed, along with anger, disgust, shame and self-blame. She wanted to end her life but was stopped in time by her sister. She still lives in fear that people will recognise her and that her intimate images continue to circulate.
She has not been able to enter a romantic relationship for the past five years due to trust issues stemming from the offence.
She had previously considered being a religious teacher but decided against it, fearing the shame that would result if her nude photos were discovered by others in the profession.
Abdul pleaded guilty to one charge of intentionally distributing an intimate image without the victim's consent, knowing it would humiliate her.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En sought 30 to 36 months' jail, three strokes of the cane and S$5,000 in compensation, saying this was an egregious case of revenge porn.
He said the victim was a minor in the snippets, her face was clearly visible and Abdul had taken steps to make sure her identity could be linked to her nude photos.
Defence lawyer Mr Sean Marican sought 12 months' jail with no caning and a compensation order of S$500.
He said his client's culpability was not as severe as submitted by the prosecution. He said Abdul was driven by anger at the victim's rejection and had committed the offence on impulse and "opportunistically" after she rejected his request for forgiveness.
Principal District Judge Toh Han Li said this was a classic case of revenge porn and found that the harm caused to the victim was at "the lower end of severe".
He also noted the fair degree of planning, preparation and premeditation by Abdul.
"The accused was out to exact revenge on the victim and to harm and humiliate her by depicting her with her face and full name as a promiscuous person in religious garb in platforms dedicated to pornography with a large number of users," said Judge Toh.
"This led to the victim’s images and videos going viral and the victim continued to be sexually solicited to this day and had friends contacting her asking her about her nudes which they had come across on the internet," he said.
He added that Abdul had also spoken of the victim in demeaning terms with users on the platforms, repeatedly posted and reposted her images and videos over more than a month, tried to cover his tracks by deleting his accounts, and breached a station bail condition by contacting her.