Man sent ex-girlfriend's nudes to religion-themed porn group as revenge, victim went undercover to expose him

SINGAPORE: A man posed as his ex-girlfriend and shared her nude photos in a sex chat group with a religious theme, but was exposed when the victim caught wind of it and went undercover to investigate.

The victim, who was a teenager when she shared the photos with the culprit, was horrified to discover that the chat group contained many obscene images and videos of women clad in religious garb, including the tudung. She filed a police report.

Abdul Marzuq Waliyuddin Abdul Majid, a 27-year-old man, was sentenced to two years and eight months' jail (32 months) and two strokes of the cane. He was also ordered to pay S$4,000 (US$3,084) as compensation to the victim, who wanted to end her life and whose mother distanced herself from her because of this incident.

THE CASE

According to a judgment made available on Thursday (Jun 25), Abdul met the victim in 2016 while they were in a religious school. Both were teenagers and he was two years older.

During their relationship, he persuaded the then-underage victim to exchange intimate photos and videos of themselves.

In 2017 or 2018, the victim broke up with Abdul as she felt he was possessive and toxic. She deleted any intimate footage she had of him and asked him to do the same.

Abdul said he had, but he kept them for his "viewing pleasure".

In April 2021, when Abdul was 22, he contacted the victim during the Ramadan fasting month to seek forgiveness for his behaviour during their relationship.

He also wanted to get back together, even though he was dating someone else at the time. The victim did not respond and blocked him instead.

This infuriated Abdul, and he wanted to humiliate her.



He had previously created an account on a social media platform that allowed him to browse pornography and join groups involving non-consensual porn with titles linked to Singapore and girls who wore the tudung.

This platform had millions of users.

The tudung group was a closed group that required an administrator's permission to grant a user access.

From Apr 12 to Apr 14, 2021, Abdul renamed his account to the victim's name, which was visible to all on the platform. He made snippets of one of the videos he had, which depicted the victim in a sex act. He then posted the snippets in the non-consensual porn group linked to Singapore.

This group was open to anyone on the platform. Abdul posted snippets lasting about 5 seconds each, around 10 times, in this group.

He also retrieved recent photos of the victim from her Facebook page and posted them along with the snippets in the closed tudung group. In addition, he posted a selfie of the victim in full religious garb, depicting her in a sex act.

Knowing that the victim was receiving religious education at the time and that many of the members in the tudung group were Malays from Singapore or Malaysia, Abdul posted photos of her with captions such as "SG Madrasah Babe".

Two users followed Abdul because of these posts and the trio discussed rape fantasies among themselves.

Between Apr 12 and May 24, 2021, Abdul reposted the nude photos several times in the tudung group.