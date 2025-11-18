Singapore seizes record 35.7kg of rhino horns worth S$1.13 million at Changi Airport
Twenty rhinoceros horns as well as 150kg of other animal parts were detected in four pieces of cargo from South Africa bound for Laos.
SINGAPORE: An attempt to smuggle a record 35.7kg of rhinoceros horns from South Africa to Laos via Changi Airport was foiled earlier this month.
Twenty rhinoceros horns worth around S$1.13 million (US$870,000), as well as 150kg of other animal parts, including bones, teeth, and claws, were detected in four pieces of cargo bound for Vientiane on Nov 8, said the National Parks Board (NParks) and SATS in a joint media release on Tuesday (Nov 18).
This marks the largest seizure of rhinoceros horns in Singapore to date, surpassing the previous haul of 34.7 kg which was seized in October 2022.
An inspection by SATS staff at Changi Airport revealed that the cargo’s contents were inconsistent with the declared labelling for furniture fittings.
SATS cargo acceptance staff member Vengadeswaran Letchumanan noticed a strong odour coming from the package during checks.
He alerted his duty manager, who then activated SATS security services to conduct a detailed inspection of the shipment.
One of the cargo pieces was opened for inspection, revealing what appeared to be animal parts. The remaining pieces were X-rayed and found to contain similar contents.
Investigations revealed that the 20 horns originated from South Africa and came from the white rhinoceros species, while identification of the species from the other animal parts is ongoing.
Rhinoceroses are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), and international trade in rhinoceros horns is prohibited.
"Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance stance on the illegal trade of endangered wildlife species, and their parts and derivatives," said NParks and SATS.
They added that Singapore is a signatory to CITES and is committed to international efforts to curb illegal wildlife trade to ensure the long-term survival of such animals.
"The horns will subsequently be disposed of according to CITES guidelines to prevent them from re-entering the market, disrupting the global supply chain of illegally traded rhinoceros horns."
The maximum penalties for the trade in CITES-scheduled Appendix I species without a valid CITES permit are a fine of up to S$200,000 for each specimen of the scheduled species in transit and/or up to eight years’ jail.
The penalties for such transit cases are identical to those for the import and export of CITES-scheduled species without a valid CITES permit.