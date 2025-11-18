Singapore seizes record 35.7kg of rhino horns worth S$1.13 million at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: An attempt to smuggle a record 35.7kg of rhinoceros horns from South Africa to Laos via Changi Airport was foiled earlier this month.

Twenty rhinoceros horns worth around S$1.13 million (US$870,000), as well as 150kg of other animal parts, including bones, teeth, and claws, were detected in four pieces of cargo bound for Vientiane on Nov 8, said the National Parks Board (NParks) and SATS in a joint media release on Tuesday (Nov 18).

This marks the largest seizure of rhinoceros horns in Singapore to date, surpassing the previous haul of 34.7 kg which was seized in October 2022.

An inspection by SATS staff at Changi Airport revealed that the cargo’s contents were inconsistent with the declared labelling for furniture fittings.

SATS cargo acceptance staff member Vengadeswaran Letchumanan noticed a strong odour coming from the package during checks.

He alerted his duty manager, who then activated SATS security services to conduct a detailed inspection of the shipment.

One of the cargo pieces was opened for inspection, revealing what appeared to be animal parts. The remaining pieces were X-rayed and found to contain similar contents.

Investigations revealed that the 20 horns originated from South Africa and came from the white rhinoceros species, while identification of the species from the other animal parts is ongoing.