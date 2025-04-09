River Valley shophouse fire: Victim was an Australian; cooking school assisting with investigations

SINGAPORE: The 10-year-old girl who died after a fire at a shophouse in River Valley has been identified as an Australian national.

In response to queries from CNA, a spokesperson from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said on Wednesday (Apr 9) that it was providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian who died in Singapore.

"We send our deepest condolences to the family at this difficult time. Owing to our privacy obligations, we are unable to provide further comment," they added.

Consular assistance may include support and guidance to the family, and DFAT can also liaise with Singaporean and Australian authorities to assist with the girl's funeral arrangements or the repatriation of her remains.

Earlier on Wednesday, a cooking school located in the shophouse said that it was providing the authorities with its “full cooperation and assistance” as they investigate the cause of the blaze.

Tomato Cooking School is also offering support to those who have been affected by the fire.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked by the fire that occurred at the shophouse. Our thoughts are with all the families and individuals affected during this difficult time," it said in a Facebook post.

"The circumstances that led to the fire (are) currently under investigation by the relevant authorities. We are providing our full cooperation and assistance with the ongoing investigation.

"At this moment, our priority remains the safety and well-being of everyone involved. We will continue to work closely with the authorities and will provide updates when appropriate."

The fire broke out on Tuesday morning at 278 River Valley Road, the address of a three-storey shophouse where educational classes for children are conducted. Besides the cooking school, the building also houses a theatre group and a robotics school.

Twenty-two people – six adults and 16 children – were taken to hospitals following the fire. The adults were aged between 23 and 55, while the children were aged between six and 10.

The 10-year-old girl later died at one of the hospitals.

"We kindly ask for respect and privacy for the affected families as the investigation progresses," Tomato Cooking School said.

"We cannot express our sadness in words for the affected families and what they are going through. If we can provide any support or assistance, please feel free to reach out to us."