Children were unconscious, injured: Eyewitnesses recall horror of River Valley blaze

SINGAPORE: Personal trainer Shaik Amirudin had just completed a class at his gym in River Valley on Tuesday morning (Apr 8), when a client alerted him to a fire a few units down.

When he got to the front of the burning shophouse, he saw children sitting on the third-storey ledge.

Some construction workers had leapt into action and were helping to carry the children down, and Mr Shaik assisted by supporting the base of the scaffolding they were using.

About four or five children remained trapped inside initially, he told CNA.

“Later on, they were carried out. Some of them were unconscious, their eyes rolled back, and they were badly burnt,” said Mr Shaik.

Cleaner Chan Teck Hock, who was across the road from the shophouse, was shocked by the sight that greeted him when he went over for a closer look.

He could see clearly that the faces and arms of those children were burned quite badly.