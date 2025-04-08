10-year-old girl dies after fire at River Valley shophouse

According to a CNA eyewitness, the last person to be rescued – who he believes was a teacher – was seen distressed and crying as she was carried out of the building on a stretcher.

The bystander, who only wanted to be known as Will, said that he saw several women crying and asking the police about the safety of their children. The police then guided the women to a separate area to assist them further.

"The police and firefighters did an incredible job in putting the fire out, saving the kids and teachers and keeping everyone nearby calm," Will said.

Another eyewitness said that police had blocked off the road outside the affected building to assist firefighting operations.

Mr Ray Ow said he was on Bus 195 at about 10.30am when all passengers were asked to disembark.

There were "10 plus buses on both sides of the road on both entrances", he said, adding that police officers were on the scene guiding the buses to U-turn.

Mr Ow said he saw children wearing oxygen masks in an ambulance near the area. Although the fire had mostly been extinguished, there was still a faint burning smell in the air.

Plumes of smoke could also be seen from the Suntec area.

A CNA reader who did not want to be identified captured the trail of smoke as seen from the ninth floor of Tower 3 at Suntec City.