Singapore's rough sleeper count dips slightly in 2025; MSF to launch S$450,000 fund to tackle homelessness

Rough sleepers are defined as individuals who sleep in public spaces, regardless of whether they have housing. This includes those without a home as well as those who have a home but are unable to return to it.

Homeless persons are those without access to adequate housing, and not all homeless persons sleep rough – some may be staying in temporary accommodation such as shelters while seeking long-term stable housing.



Speaking to the media at the Yio Chu Kang transitional shelter, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law, Social and Family Development Eric Chua said it is a common misconception that rough sleeping is a crime, and he emphasised the importance of showing care.



He encouraged members of the public to look at rough sleepers with a “different lens” and that they should not be seen as a "menace to be dealt with”.



“If they're comfortable, they may even lean forward to talk to our rough sleeping friends on the streets (and) lend some help.”

SLIGHT DECREASE IN ROUGH SLEEPER NUMBERS

Volunteers initially recorded 573 observations during the street count, but 77 were excluded as the individuals either did not meet the criteria of a rough sleeper or were confirmed to be foreign nationals, MSF’s report showed.

All Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) planning areas in Singapore that were safe and accessible on foot at night were covered, which means that islands outside of mainland Singapore, cemeteries, military zones, water catchment areas, private housing estates with no public pavilions, gated residential areas, and restricted, unsafe or poorly lit industrial areas were excluded from the count.

MSF said that this point-in-time count provided a comprehensive and accurate snapshot of the geographical distribution of rough sleepers on a single night, and also minimised duplicate counting.

Giving a breakdown, the report identified rough sleepers in 35 out of 36 URA planning areas, with Tengah being the exception.