Want to fly in a military tanker aircraft at the RSAF open house? Public balloting to open in July

SINGAPORE: Come September, members of the public can get to be the first to experience flying in the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)’s newest tanker aircraft when RSAF holds its first physical open house in seven years.

Balloting for these familiarisation flights – which will include Chinook helicopters – will begin in mid-July, the RSAF announced on Thursday (Jun 8) at a media briefing on its 55th-anniversary celebrations.

Ballot results will be announced in August. People can also win seats on the flights and RSAF memorabilia through online contests on its social media platforms.

The open house will take place at Paya Lebar Air Base on Sep 9 and 10 during the week-long school holidays. It was held virtually in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, while the last physical one was in 2016.

This year, the public can get to take flight in the Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT), which can refuel fighter jets in mid-air, transport essential supplies or evacuate sick and injured personnel. It was declared fully operational in April 2021.