Six aerial segments to look out for during NDP 2023

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will perform a new manoeuvre and show off its newest helicopters at this year’s National Day celebrations.

Some National Day classics will also be levelled up as the RSAF celebrates its 55th birthday.

The enhanced island flypast through the heartlands will feature an A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), and the signature Salute to the Nation will include a fighter jet fly through.