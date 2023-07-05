Six aerial segments to look out for during NDP 2023
The H225M Medium Lift Helicopter will make its debut at the National Day Parade.
SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will perform a new manoeuvre and show off its newest helicopters at this year’s National Day celebrations.
Some National Day classics will also be levelled up as the RSAF celebrates its 55th birthday.
The enhanced island flypast through the heartlands will feature an A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), and the signature Salute to the Nation will include a fighter jet fly through.
A total of 21 RSAF assets will be used during NDP 2023, compared to 15 last year.
“Through this display, we hope to engage Singaporeans and share the common joy of national day as well as celebrate RSAF’s milestone year with the people that we protect,” said ME6 Patrick Wong, deputy chairman of the air participation committee.
Here are six aerial segments to look out for.
CROSS TURN + VERTICAL CLIMB
This manoeuvre will make its debut during the RSAF’s enhanced aerial display at the NDP.
It involves two F-16D+ fighter aircraft flying toward the Padang and crossing paths to form an X, while an F-15SG will fly toward the intersection of the X before pulling up into a vertical climb.
“We came up with this with (the) Padang in mind,” said Colonel (COL) Jonavan Ang, chairman of the air participation committee.
“One of the considerations was that we want more people to see it, in the stadium not just on the TV. Hence, we design it to come from not just a single axis,” he said.
The manoeuvre will come shortly after the Dual High G Turn where two F-15SGs make a sharp combat turn, which was performed with a vertical climb for the first time last year. Aircrew withstand up to nine times the force of gravity during this turn.
ENHANCED SALUTE TO THE NATION
The RSAF regularly performs a Salute to the Nation bomb-burst manoeuvre at the NDP, but this year, it will be slightly different.
Three F-15SGs will perform a fly-through immediately after five F-16D+ jets carry out the bomb-burst.
This will take place during the parade and ceremony segment, along with the state flag flypast where a CH-47SD Chinook helicopter will carry the flag past the Padang during the National Anthem.
HELICOPTER FORMATION FLYPAST
Two H225M Medium Lift Helicopters will participate in the NDP for the first time this year. They will fly past the Padang in a “Vic” formation, led by a CH-47F Heavy Lift Helicopter.
The two models of helicopters can support a wide range of operations.
MAJ (NS) Yeong Zhen Jie, who left the RSAF in 2018 after 16 years, will serve as the first NSman pilot for the H225M. He estimated that it took about two months to get qualified to fly the new aircraft.
“Naturally, there are certain personal sacrifices, I really got to juggle between my work commitment, my professional and also family time, because undergoing the training is no easy feat,” he said.
MAJ (NS) Yeong said he often had to continue working after training while his wife took care of their three children, and his squadron had to accommodate his schedule.
“So really, very grateful to (my family and colleagues) for their unwavering support and dedication.”
RSAF55 ISLAND FLYPAST
Unlike previous years where only fighter aircraft participated in the island flypast, an A330 MRTT will make its heartland debut this year.
The next-generation tanker aircraft will lead the way, while six F-16D+ follow behind in a delta formation. That means the fighter jets fly close together, forming what looks like a solid triangle.
Three F-15SGs will bring up the rear in a “Vic” formation, which looks like an inverted V-shape. The RSAF55 F-15SG, which has a special tail flash, will be part of the formation.
From 5.40pm to 6.10pm, these aircraft will fly in the Jurong West, Woodlands, Toa Payoh, Tampines and Bedok area.
Lieutenant (LTA) Hanson Lim from 112 Squadron said flying the MRTT has its challenges because it will be travelling at a faster speed than normal since it is moving in formation with fighter jets.
“Our turn radius will be much bigger, and being a bigger aircraft, we are not as manoeuvrable as the fighter aircraft,” he said, adding that Singapore’s airspace is tight.
Major (MAJ) Melcolm Huang, an F-16D+ Pilot from 145 Squadron, said he flies over his home in Pasir Ris during rehearsals. His wife usually brings his six-month-old son to the balcony to watch as the planes go by.
"My wife would be taking photos, recording videos. Hopefully one day I'll get to show him those images, and inspire him in future," he said.
FLY OUR FLAG
The Fly Our Flag segment, which takes the state flag into the heartlands, will return for its fourth year.
Two CH-47SD Chinooks escorted by AH-64D Apache Attack Helicopters will cover two routes from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. The eastern flight path will comprise locations like Yishun, Toa Payoh, Sengkang, Punggol, Pasir Ris, Tampines and Marine Parade.
The western route covers places such as Bukit Panjang, Woodlands, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong and West Coast.
Fly Our Flag and the RSAF55 Island Flypast will take place on Jul 29 and Aug 9.
FIXED WING FORMATION FLYPAST
One A330 MRTT will fly across the Padang with two F-16D+ fighter aircraft at each wing for this formation.
“The MRTT is capable of doing both air-to-air refuelling as well as airlift missions simultaneously, extending the endurance of our aircraft in the air, such as the F-16D+ … enabling the RSAF to be more effective and capable in meeting operational demands,” said ME6 Wong.