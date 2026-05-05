Singapore passes law to deal with incidents on cross border RTS Link

SINGAPORE: How Singapore and Malaysia will take charge of emergencies and crimes that occur on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) were among the questions raised by Members of Parliament (MPs) on Tuesday (May 5).

The Cross-Border Railways (Border Control Co-Location) Bill was passed in parliament on Tuesday, with six MPs asking questions on the extent of Singapore's and Malaysia's legal powers along the new railway.

Among other facets, the Bill allows for the co-location of both countries’ customs, immigration and quarantine facilities at each station.

Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong said that the passing of the Bill will allow for Singapore’s laws to not only accommodate the RTS Link but also future cross-border railways with a co-located model, should there be such a future arrangement.

The location of both countries’ immigration facilities at each station means that passengers can undergo both departure and arrival immigration clearance before boarding the train, and no further immigration clearance is required upon disembarkation.

“The traveller will not need to undergo further immigration clearance upon arrival in Malaysia, and can just walk off the train straight into Johor Bahru,” said Mr Tong.

When up and running, the RTS Link will move up to 10,000 commuters per hour in each direction, with each journey between the Woodlands North and Bukit Chagar stations taking about five minutes.