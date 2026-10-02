Delayed RTS Link could face early crowd test if it opens near Chinese New Year or Hari Raya, analysts say

SINGAPORE: Opening the delayed Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link around holiday periods could put its passenger-handling arrangements to an early test, transport experts said on Friday (Oct 2), pointing to possible crowd management issues.

An exact opening date has not been announced, but the experts warned that operations beyond the train systems must be ready to welcome passengers in large numbers.

“If it opens immediately before the holiday, I would want to see the whole passenger journey tested under peak-demand conditions, not just the trains,” said Professor Lee Der-Horng, a fellow of Singapore’s Academy of Engineering.

Because passengers will clear immigration for both countries at their departure station, his concern extends to how quickly people can move through ticketing, clearance and boarding.

“Trains could have available capacity while queues are building up elsewhere in the station,” he said.

His comments come after Singapore and Malaysia authorities announced on Friday that the RTS Link is now expected to begin operations in February next year instead of the end of this year.



They said more time is needed to complete testing, obtain independent safety certification and secure regulatory approvals.

Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said the service will open before Hari Raya Puasa, which falls on Mar 10. Chinese New Year falls on Feb 6 and 7.

Prof Lee cautioned that safety certification does not guarantee smooth operations during a holiday surge. He said he hoped to see realistic crowd-management rehearsals, sufficient staffing and a jointly rehearsed response to service interruptions.

Ideally, the service should have run for some time before a holiday peak so that staff and passengers are familiar with the arrangements, he added.

“The holiday rush should not be the first serious test of those arrangements,” he said.



Dr David Ng of the Institution of Engineers Singapore agreed that problems are likelier at stations than on the trains.

Capacity can be raised by running trains more often, but authorities are unlikely to try that soon after opening, he said. If they keep to the tried-and-tested peak capacity of up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, any crowd that builds up will fall to station managers.

“Passengers will just have to queue up at the station, which is not a problem for the train,” he said.

But Dr Ng, who is also executive director of One Smart Engineering, said there is no “best time” to open the RTS Link, noting that it is going to be highly utilised at many times of the year.



The launch should instead come when operators are confident the system can run smoothly without breakdowns or disruptions, he said.

Associate Professor Walter Theseira from the Singapore University of Social Sciences said demand for transport to Malaysia generally exceeds supply during holiday periods, so more options are better.



“I’d say it’s better to have the RTS even if it’s just newly opened than not at all,” he said.