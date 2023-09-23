New Digital and Intelligence Service helps SAF ‘fight smarter’ at major exercise in the US

IDAHO: The Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) new Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS) is being put through its sternest test so far during an ongoing major military exercise in the United States.

Taking part in Exercise Forging Sabre for the first time, the DIS is utilising advanced technology to help the SAF assess information on the ground better, and deploy assets across domains more effectively.

The biennial drill is held at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. It involves more than 1,000 personnel from Singapore, and puts SAF’s assets through complex scenarios.