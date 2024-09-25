Logo
Singapore

Exercise Wallaby armoured vehicle collision: All 12 SAF servicemen rejoin unit after receiving medical care
The Hunter Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV). (Photo: Facebook/The Singapore Army)

25 Sep 2024 11:42AM (Updated: 25 Sep 2024 11:57AM)
SINGAPORE: All 12 Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) servicemen who were injured during Exercise Wallaby in Australia have rejoined the unit after receiving medical care, the Singapore Army said on Wednesday (Sep 25). 

The servicemen were injured after two armoured vehicles collided in Queensland on Tuesday. 

A Hunter armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) rear-ended another while moving back to base at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Tuesday night.

The servicemen sustained "non-serious" injuries and were taken to hospital.

In an update on Wednesday, the Singapore Army said that training has resumed. 

"Following the sharing of the incident, with emphasis on the need to maintain the safety distance, especially when driving in poor visibility, training has resumed," said the army in a Facebook post.

Exercise Wallaby, which was first conducted in 1990, is held at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland.

This year's edition started on Sep 8 and will run until Nov 3, and involves about 6,200 personnel, including 500 operationally ready national servicemen.

Source: CNA/zl(mi)

