Singapore’s military completes first solar farm at Sembawang Air Base

SINGAPORE: The first solar farm in a military base in Singapore was launched at Sembawang Air Base on Friday (Jan 30).

Its completion in December brought the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) to their solar output target of 50 megawatt-peak (MWp), announced in 2021.

On Friday, a new target of 68 MWp by the end of next year was revealed.

Launching the Sembawang Air Base solar farm, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said it was part of the larger national drive to strengthen energy resilience.

“It is also a proof of concept for a larger issue, which is that if we can overcome some of the safety, security and technical challenges to install solar panels in places or parts of the airfield, then potentially this concept can also be enlarged to other airfields or air bases,” said Mr Chan.

“It does not mean that we can do this for each and every one because each and every air base will have its own unique requirements and operational challenges, but to be able to start off with Sembawang Air Base is something of an achievement.”

Noting that there are detractors who say Singapore would not be able to meet a percentage of its energy use even after covering the entire country with solar panels, he emphasised that “there is also another way to look at it”.

“Every bit that we can do to diversify our energy needs; every bit that we can do to strengthen our energy needs, every bit counts, and that is what we are determined to do,” he said.

AIRFIELD CHALLENGES

Mr Chan shared that the idea had emerged “a few years back”, even before he took on his current portfolio, when the government was looking at ways to generate more energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.