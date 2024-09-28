Logo
Singapore

Full-time national serviceman found unconscious next to bed in camp, pronounced dead in hospital
Pasir Laba Camp, where an SAF full-time National Serviceman was found unconscious on Friday (Sep 27) and later pronounced dead. (Image: Google Street View)

28 Sep 2024 12:46AM (Updated: 28 Sep 2024 01:25AM)
SINGAPORE: A  Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) full-time national serviceman (NSF) was found unconscious at Pasir Laba Camp and subsequently pronounced dead in hospital, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a press release sent just after midnight on Saturday (Sep 28).

The NSF was found unconscious and unresponsive next to a bed at Pasir Laba Camp on Friday evening.

His age was not stated.

"The SAF Ambulance Service was activated by the unit to evacuate him to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital," said a MINDEF spokesperson.

"Despite resuscitation efforts en route, the serviceman was pronounced dead at the hospital."

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. The case has been classified as an unnatural death and investigations are ongoing.

The press release stated that MINDEF and the SAF sent their condolences to the family of the late serviceman and are assisting the family.

Source: CNA/ac(dt)

