SAF regular serviceman dies after being found unconscious at Hendon Camp swimming pool

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman has died after he was found unconscious at Hendon Camp swimming pool, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a news release on Saturday (Aug 9).

He was discovered at 7.15am on Saturday, and appeared to have been training on his own, added MINDEF.

"CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and AED (automated external defibrillator) were administered immediately. The Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force were activated, and the serviceman was evacuated to Changi General Hospital via SCDF ambulance," the release read.

Resuscitation continued on the way to hospital and upon arrival. But despite the efforts, the man was pronounced dead at 7.44am.

"The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman," said MINDEF, which added that it is providing assistance to the family.

Hendon Camp, located in Changi, is known as the home of the SAF’s elite fighting force – the Commandos.