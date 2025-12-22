From pay expectations to emotional strain: Why Singapore's charity founders struggle to find successors

SINGAPORE: Ageing founders of long-running charities and social enterprises in Singapore are ready to pass the baton, but finding someone willing and able to take up the mantle is proving a challenge.

Obstacles include salaries that fall below market expectations and tensions between managerial experience and an understanding of social service, they told CNA.

Mr Raymond Khoo, chairman of The Saturday Movement, has been seeking a general manager for some months now, to grow the organisation and its plans such as to deliver food to needy families and elderly in more estates.

But most of the recommendations and applications received by the 62-year-old are earning far more than the S$5,000 (US$3,854) monthly pay which he is offering.

Some of them also have as many as 20 staffers under them, in contrast with the largely volunteer-driven nature of Saturday Movement, which was started in 2010.

In fact, the general manager would be the first full-time member of staff drawing a salary, said Mr Khoo. “The majority of our money goes back to (the beneficiaries). When we want to hire ... then we need to go out and look for money to do this. So finance is always a key issue."

Mr Jack Sim, founder and director of the World Toilet Organization, said that while there are people out there who want to contribute to the social sector, the reality remains that “they have bills to pay”.

The 68-year-old spent a whole year seeking an executive director, interviewing about 40 candidates before finally finding one in October. Many had listed salary expectations of between S$15,000 and S$20,000, referring to that range as the "market rate".

“Well, the market rate can be like that, but that’s not what I have,” said Mr Sim, whose organisation champions global sanitation and has been recognised at the United Nations.

Willing Hearts’ founder Tony Tay, 78, acknowledged that educational qualifications of Singaporeans have improved since he started his soup kitchen 22 years ago.

Apart from 20 full-time employees who draw between S$2,000 to S$3,000 monthly – with bonuses subject to any surplus in the coffers at the end of the year, though not typically expected – no one else is remunerated for their efforts, including himself.

IDEAL ATTRIBUTES

Working in the social sector also comes with an emotional toll.

Pointing out that strength in this area is needed to take the helm of a charity, Mr Khoo shared that at the end of last year, he stopped personally delivering food to needy households.

“I got so emotionally attached because they had more and more needs and wants, and I felt that I could not contribute and felt really, really bad,” he said. It got to a point where he broke down when at home.

Mr Sim also warned against being distracted by the public attention which may come with the job.

He noted that some people may start off wanting to do good, but could get “intoxicated” by encounters with high-profile individuals and attending important functions.

“You have to very clearly discern that, yes, media attention is good, but it's to legitimise the mission and to help you do the work, not to enjoy the glamour too much,” said Mr Sim.

“People can tell the difference between you being genuine, or if you’d already switched into trying to be famous. Then that becomes a weakness.”

This was a point also raised by Mr Tay. “You can plan for a CEO to come in. But at the end of the day, can he work or not? Or he just joined for the status?”

He quipped that his future successor just needs to be able to "use his two hands and use a bit of brain" - but more importantly, must come with the right intentions.

This includes preparing food at Willing Hearts' Telok Kurau kitchen from 5am everyday, to be delivered to 4,000 households across the island – an entire effort which involves coordinating about 300 people.

Mr Koh Seng Choon, founder and executive director of social enterprise Project Dignity, said the starting point was to look for someone with a good heart, kindness and willingness to learn.

The 66-year-old is currently grooming his son Christopher Koh, 32, to take over the role, after an external headhunt proved fruitless.

STAYING ALIVE

The founders also highlighted to CNA that different causes can overshadow others at different times, leading to greater support for certain bodies.

When Mr Sim started his toilet organisation in 2001, for instance, HIV was a hot topic with many donating to the cause. Today, the big issues are climate change and mental wellness, he said.

Because donors typically seek instant gratification and returns on their contributions, areas which require gradual systemic change – such as Mr Sim's global sanitation cause – are less popular than those guaranteeing that aid will reach a specific number of individuals.

“Asking for donations is not something very reliable, and if you are offering a service or a product, I think it's more sustainable,” he said.

The World Toilet Organization's new executive director, former Shell business development manager Lai Ching Leong, has already effectively taken over leadership of the whole team, growing the business aspect to carve out new funding streams.

Some ideas being considered include creating training programmes, launching certification schemes, organising other smaller events besides the annual flagship World Toilet Summit, consultancy work and speaking engagements.

Mr Tay meanwhile believes Willing Hearts' cause will speak for itself and draw in those who truly care, and as such does not invest in much publicity.

“If we want to do marketing, we just have to do all the sad stories, and those will touch people's hearts," he said. "But we want to touch people's hands, so they will come back and contribute long term.”

Unlike the other founders interviewed by CNA, Mr Tay, the oldest at 78, intends to continue leading his organisation for as long as he is able to. “We do what we can as long as we are alive.”

Project Dignity’s Mr Koh, on the other hand, said: “The older you are, the harder it is to do things."

The urgency to find a successor kicked in for him after a heart bypass in March, and he has set himself a 2028 deadline to hand the reins to his son.

LEARNING AND LETTING GO

Public perceptions is one reason why charitable organisations may struggle to find new leaders, said observers.

Associate Professor Louis Ng from the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) NUS College said the social sector “has always been seen as one where you have a low income”.

“We should get away from the whole perception that charity work is for volunteers. I think that's quite persistent as an issue,” said Assoc Prof Ng, a founded the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society and stepped down in 2021.

“It feels like it's lower class work if you're doing NGO work, when actually, I really feel it should be on par with the corporate jobs.”

The former Member of Parliament urged social sector players to give more consideration to elements of business and financial sustainability in their organisations.

Finding someone with professional management experience, along with the required understanding of how the non-profit sector functions, is tricky, said Ms Carrie Tan, head of social mobility at Tri-Sector Associates.

The Daughters Of Tomorrow founder and also former MP said: “Even if the non-profit is able to pay top dollars – which is rare – it may just get you somebody with a very strong corporate background, but limited understanding of social services and may not meet what the organisation needs.”

She also noted that "for a lot of founders, in their mind, the ideal candidate is somebody who's exactly like them”.

“They often want to find somebody just as passionate as them, with the same values as them, and ideally with a similar working style. These expectations need to be managed when assessing the suitability of a potential successor.”

Singapore University of Social Sciences social work senior lecturer Carol Pereira added that modern-day public expectations of accountability place further demands on leaders of social service agencies.

“While there is greater awareness of what SSAs do, the demands of stakeholders and the public may sometimes be unreasonable, deterring potential leaders to take on the role,” she said.