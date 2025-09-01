US comedian Sammy Obeid issued Singapore POFMA order over claims he was told to edit his script

SINGAPORE: A correction order under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) has been issued to US comedian Sammy Obeid after a row over his cancelled Singapore show.

“Mr Obeid’s account of protracted back-and-forth interactions with the government is inaccurate,” said the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) on Monday (Sep 1).

“In his posts, he claims that the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) requested edits, told him to ‘completely remove’ portions of his script, and said it ‘didn’t like’ other sections.”

MDDI said that none of these things happened and that IMDA never discussed Mr Obeid's script or its content with him or his representatives.

The ministry added that the IMDA “never requested edits”, nor did it suggest removing any material.

“The cancellation had nothing to do with content,” said MDDI.

The ministry also said it was aware of claims based on the recording of a private conversation.

It said that IMDA was not part of that discussion.

“It never had any discussions — directly or indirectly — with Mr Obeid or his representatives about his script and certainly never asked for any edits or removals,” said the ministry.

Under the POFMA correction direction, Mr Obeid will be required to carry correction notices alongside his Facebook, Instagram, and X posts published on Aug 27.

He will not be required to remove his posts.

“These notices will provide readers with a link to the government’s clarification so they can read both versions and draw their own conclusions,” said MDDI.