SINGAPORE: Plans to redevelop Sarimbun Recycling Park in Lim Chu Kang could help Singapore make better use of its limited land, but experts say managing environmental risks and ensuring the long-term stability of the former landfill will be key challenges.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) is seeking public feedback on the proposed redevelopment of the 34ha site.

The location served as a landfill from 1976 to 1992 before being converted into a recycling park in 1995. It processed materials including construction and demolition debris, wood, plastics and horticultural waste until operations ceased in 2024.

“The proposed redevelopment aims to optimise land use to support Singapore's long-term recycling needs,” said Mr Lee Swee Seng, deputy director of NEA's waste infrastructure and engineering division.

He added that an environmental study had been conducted to assess the potential impacts of the redevelopment and identify measures to mitigate and monitor them.

The two-year study, which commenced in 2024, examined potential effects on biodiversity, water quality and air quality, among other areas. It found that most environmental impacts are expected to be moderate or lower with mitigation measures in place. However, a small proportion of impacts could remain major even after safeguards are implemented.

NEA has proposed measures including restoring vegetation and forest buffers to minimise the environmental impact.

CONCERNS OVER WILDLIFE CONNECTIVITY

Nature Society Singapore (NSS) has highlighted the ecological importance of the site, which serves as a wildlife corridor between Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and the Western Water Catchment.

The non-profit organisation, which advocates for nature conservation in the nation, said the redevelopment should preserve this connection to allow wildlife to move between the two habitats.