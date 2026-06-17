With recycling rates dipping, Singapore to review masterplan to extend Semakau landfill's lifespan

SINGAPORE: Amid a decline in overall recycling rates, the government will conduct a review of the Zero Waste Masterplan to seek out new methods to boost recycling outcomes and extend the lifespan of Semakau Landfill beyond 2035.

The review will take stock of Singapore's progress since the masterplan was launched in 2019 and identify new ways to accelerate the country's shift towards a circular economy, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary on Wednesday (Jun 17).

Expected to be completed in 2027, the work on the review is set to begin in the coming months, with the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and National Environment Agency (NEA) engaging the public, industry and non-governmental organisations on ideas and proposals, said Dr Puthucheary.

"What I describe as Zero Waste Masterplan review is not simply a government blueprint refresh, it's an invitation for all of us, every Singaporean, to help shape how we live in the decades ahead," he said.

He was speaking at Catalyst 2026, an event organised by NEA that was attended by about 300 industry leaders, experts and policymakers in the environmental services sector.

In his speech, Dr Puthucheary cited how Singapore recycling rates have dipped from their 2019 levels.

Singapore's overall recycling rate in 2025 was 52 per cent, inching upwards from the 50 per cent in 2024, according to a separate NEA press release on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, the 2025 rate remains below the 59 per cent recorded in 2019, when the masterplan was first launched with the goal to raise Singapore's overall recycling rate to 70 per cent by 2030.

The 2019 masterplan also sought to raise the domestic recycling rate from 17 per cent in 2019 to 30 per cent by 2030, as well as to raise the non-domestic recycling rate from 73 to 80 per cent in the same time period.

However, the 2025 domestic recycling rate is 11 per cent - unchanged from 2024, and the non-domestic recycling rate was 67 per cent in 2025, up from 65 per cent in the previous year, according to NEA's latest data.

Domestic waste refers to waste collected from households and trade premises such as shophouses, hawker centres and educational institutions. Non-domestic waste refers to waste generated at industrial and commercial premises.