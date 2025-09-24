IN FOCUS: Where will Singapore's rubbish go after Semakau landfill is full?

SINGAPORE: In massive rock caverns more than 100m underground, incombustible junk and ash from burning waste are buried out of sight.

A waste rationing system uses smart bins to keep track of the amount of rubbish each person throws away. People are fined if they exceed their quotas.

And in the seas south of Singapore, where the horizon used to be, rises an entirely man-made mountain of waste – Gunung Semakau.

These are some of the extreme scenarios that could happen after Singapore’s only landfill runs out of space in 10 years.

Semakau landfill is expected to be full by 2035. More than half its total capacity of 28 million cubic metres has already been used, since it opened in 1999.

“Save Semakau” has become a rallying cry for people to consume less and recycle more.

Yet statistics show that Singapore is not on track for a national waste reduction target meant to extend the landfill’s lifespan beyond 2035.

All of which points to a problem that is uniquely pressing for the nation.

“Not many other countries are so land-constrained that it would be a challenge to even find space to landfill the incineration ash,” said Mr Cheang Kok Chung, executive director of the non-governmental Singapore Environment Council (SEC).

“It’s one of those things for which, really, we have to find our own solution.”