No 'free pass' on carbon emissions for companies receiving transitional allowances: NCCS

SINGAPORE: The transitional allowances that partially offset the carbon tax of eligible companies temporarily are "not a free pass" for them to continue emitting, the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) said on Wednesday (Sep 10).

At the same time, the publication of information about the allowances should be balanced against the need to protect the legitimate commercial sensitivities of the companies.

The secretariat, which was set up under the Prime Minister’s Office, was responding to a call to improve transparency and uphold public accountability regarding Singapore’s carbon tax policies by four environmental groups on Tuesday.

“We welcome the feedback on our carbon tax policies, and we are encouraged by the interest in climate action, and the acknowledgement that carbon tax will have a social cost,” a spokesperson from NCCS told CNA.

To this end, the authorities are “carefully managing” trade-offs between climate action, economic and social considerations.

The open letter on Sep 9 by Energy Colab, LepakInSG, Singapore Climate Rally and Singapore Youth for Climate Action was aimed at highlighting “areas where stronger commitments are required” to ensure that Singapore’s carbon tax remains effective and fair in the years to come.

Among other things, the groups urged the government to be more transparent about these transitional allowances, as well as to make public the effective carbon tax rate.

The letter noted past reports on how certain petrochemical companies were offered rebates for 2024 and 2025 to ease cost strains, and that the projected 2024 tax revenue from carbon tax was lower than expected.



“These calculations cast serious doubt on the comprehensiveness of Singapore’s carbon tax. Hence, we call on the government to release the range of effective carbon tax rate paid by taxable facilities,” the letter said.

In its response to the environmental groups, NCCS said a transition framework which grants such allowances to eligible companies is needed to reduce the risk of companies relocating out of Singapore by providing time for them to make “necessary investments for their transformation”.

“This is particularly relevant amidst current political and economic headwinds confronting climate action. Such an outcome would result in the loss of jobs and economic value to Singapore, with no overall global reduction in emissions,” the spokesperson said.

NCCS did not mention specifics about the headwinds faced by climate action.

Singapore first implemented a carbon tax in 2019, in line with the country’s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It was the first country in Southeast Asia to do so.

Today, the carbon tax covers about 70 per cent of Singapore’s emissions. The revenue is used to support decarbonisation efforts and cushion the impact on households, among other measures, the NCCS said.

When the carbon tax was first rolled out in 2019, businesses that emitted more than 25,000 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas a year had to pay S$5 (US$3.90) per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) produced.

From 2024, the carbon tax was raised to S$25 for every tonne of greenhouse gases produced. The rate will increase to S$45 in 2026 and 2027, and eventually S$50 to S$80 by 2030.

Said the NCCS spokesperson: “The government will share more information on the post-2027 carbon tax trajectory in due course.”