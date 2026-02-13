SBS Transit bus catches fire along PIE
The bus was seen engulfed in flames along the Pan Island Expressway towards Tuas before the Clementi Road exit.
SINGAPORE: An SBS Transit bus caught fire along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday (Feb 13) morning.
In response to a query from CNA, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a fire involving a bus along the PIE in the direction of Tuas before the Clementi Road exit at around 11.45am and that it extinguished the fire using two water jets.
"There were no reported injuries," said SCDF, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.
SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu told CNA that the bus involved in the fire was an off-service bus.
"There were no passengers on board and the bus captain was unhurt in the incident," she said, adding that SBS Transit is also investigating the cause of the fire.
In a post on social media platform X at 12.15pm, the Land Transport Authority said that an accident had occurred on the PIE towards Tuas after the Bukit Timah Expressway exit.
The authority said that congestion had built up to Adam Road and advised motorists to avoid the second to fourth lanes of the expressway in the area.
In footage of the incident sent to CNA by a reader, the bus can be seen engulfed in flames on the shoulder of the expressway.
A photo taken by another CNA reader subsequently showed the burnt-out wreckage of the bus.