Meta disables more than 150,000 accounts in global scam centre crackdown involving Singapore

SINGAPORE: Meta has disabled more than 150,000 Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to scam centre networks in Southeast Asia after a global law enforcement operation last week involving agencies from countries such as Singapore, Thailand and the United States.

About 4,900 of the accounts were taken down with the help of the Singapore Police Force (SPF), which shared intelligence with Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The operation, known as the Joint Disruption Week, was held in Bangkok and led by the Royal Thai Police Anti-Cyber Scam Center, the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice Scam Center Strike Force.

The Royal Thai Police arrested 21 people for their involvement in scam activity, Meta said in a press release on Wednesday (Mar 11).

The latest enforcement operation was the second joint crackdown since December 2025. The first saw the removal of 59,000 accounts, pages and groups from Meta's platforms as well as the issuance of six arrest warrants.

The tech company also released its adversarial threat report for the first half of 2026, where it listed target trends that surfaced during its investigations.

Mandarin-speaking audiences, including those in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore, were among groups frequently targeted by criminal scam syndicates.

These targeting patterns likely reflect both the expected returns of larger, higher-income markets and the operational realities of these scam compounds, said Meta.



Coerced or recruited workers are typically trained to conduct outreach in English or their own major regional languages, enabling them to target a large number of victims.

Still, criminal scam syndicates are opportunistic and may target individuals anywhere, Meta added.