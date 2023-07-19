5 people, including 3 children, taken to hospital after Sengkang flat fire

SINGAPORE: Five people, including two children and an infant, were taken to hospital on Wednesday (Jul 19) following a fire at a Housing Board flat in Sengkang.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 280B Sengkang East Avenue at about 2.45am.

The fire involved contents of a kitchen in a unit on the fourth floor, said SCDF in a Facebook post, adding that the blaze was extinguished with a water jet.

The rest of the unit sustained damage from the intense heat of the fire.