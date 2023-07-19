Logo
Singapore

5 people, including 3 children, taken to hospital after Sengkang flat fire
About 50 residents from 280B Sengkang East Avenue were evacuated as a precautionary measure, says SCDF.

5 people, including 3 children, taken to hospital after Sengkang flat fire

A SCDF fire truck at 280B Sengkang East Avenue on Jul 19, 2023 (left), and the kitchen in the unit where the fire broke out. (Photos: Facebook/SCDF)

19 Jul 2023 10:57AM
SINGAPORE: Five people, including two children and an infant, were taken to hospital on Wednesday (Jul 19) following a fire at a Housing Board flat in Sengkang.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 280B Sengkang East Avenue at about 2.45am.

The fire involved contents of a kitchen in a unit on the fourth floor, said SCDF in a Facebook post, adding that the blaze was extinguished with a water jet. 

The rest of the unit sustained damage from the intense heat of the fire.

Firefighters conducting damping down operations in the affected kitchen. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)
Firefighters conducting damping down operation in the affected kitchen. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

SCDF said that shouts of help could be heard coming from inside the unit when they arrived and firefighters from Sengkang Fire Station and Punggol Fire Station "conducted forcible entry through the front door".

The unit was smoke-logged and the firefighters had to carefully manoeuvre their way into the unit, it added.

According to SCDF, five people were found inside one of the bedrooms and rescued by the firefighters.

They were taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation and one of the adults also sustained minor burn injuries.

About 50 residents from the affected block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the fire is likely to have been caused by an electrical origin in the kitchen,” said SCDF.
Source: CNA/el(rj)

