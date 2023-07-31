SCDF introduces new emergency medical training, fire research centres

SINGAPORE: An ambulance simulator, a recreation of the environment of a hospital's emergency department, and rooms using mixed reality technology to simulate actual incidents: These were all part of a new facility unveiled by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at its annual workplan seminar on Monday (Jul 31).

Situated within the Singapore Civil Defence Academy, the National Emergency Medical Service Training Centre (NETC) aims to replicate the operational environment of an ambulance call, said SCDF and the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) in a media factsheet.

The facility was developed by the SCDF with support from HTX.

Along with the NETC, the SCDF also unveiled a new fire research centre and a mixed-use training premises. These marked the completion of the second phase of the Civil Defence Academy's field training area's redevelopment.

The project comprises three main phases. In the first, SCDF introduced at last year's workplace seminar a new training facility with five laboratories to enhance emergency responders' physical and mental performance.

Phase three will involve the remodelling of its existing furnace building, Civil Defence Academy director and Assistant Commissioner Alan Chow told reporters during a media visit on Friday.

"Phase two looks at elevating ... Emergency Medical Services training, fire and rescue skillsets training and developing new capabilities in terms of fire science and research," he said.