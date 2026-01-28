SCDF to sound public warning system sirens on Feb 1

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will sound its annual “Important Message” signal islandwide on Sunday (Feb 1) at 3pm.

Usually held on Feb 15 at 6.20pm, the one-off change in date is to mark the commencement of Exercise SG Ready 2026 in support of Total Defence Day, SCDF said on Wednesday.

Exercise SG Ready is an annual Total Defence exercise to increase readiness for crises and disruptions. The exercise will be held at various locations islandwide between Feb 1 and Feb 15 this year.

The minute-long "Important Message” signal will be sounded through the public warning system sirens, as well as for 20 seconds on all smartphones with the SGSecure mobile app.

This will be accompanied by a brief text message. Users must turn on the mobile app’s notification and alert settings to receive the signal and message.

The public should tune in immediately to any local radio station or Mediacorp TV channel for a Total Defence message when they hear the signal, SCDF said.

The public warning system is used to warn of attacks from the air, land or sea, as well as natural and other man-made disasters, SCDF said on its website.