Ex-Scoot crew leader jailed 7 months for pocketing S$40,000 from in-flight sales

SINGAPORE: A former Scoot cabin crew member and complex leader who pocketed around S$40,000 (US$31,000) from in-flight sales of food and beverage was given seven months' jail on Friday (Mar 27).

Luqman Hakim Shahfawi, 32, earlier pleaded guilty to one of two counts of criminal breach of trust as an employee, with the other count taken into consideration for his sentencing.

At the time of the offences, he was employed as a cabin crew member and complex leader with Scoot.

As a complex leader, he supervised other crew members and collated payments from the sale of food and beverages on board flights.

Complex leaders are required to place cash payments in a bag and deposit the money in a safe within 48 hours after each flight.

In 2023, Luqman lost two bags containing cash payments. He did not report the matter to his supervisors and later decided to keep cash bags from subsequent flights, fearing the loss of the earlier bags would be discovered.

When his supervisors did not confront him about the missing deposits, Luqman continued to keep the cash after each flight.

Between July 2023 and March 2024, Luqman misappropriated S$17,807.10 over 156 occasions.

He siphoned a further S$22,053.10 across 210 occasions between April 2024 and March 2025, pocketing nearly S$40,000 in total.

Luqman used part of the money to pay off his debts with unlicensed moneylenders.

A police report stating that Luqman had admitted to the offences was lodged by Scoot Airlines on Mar 20, 2025. He was arrested a day later.

The prosecution sought seven to seven-and-a-half months' jail for Luqman, taking into account his early plea of guilt.

He has since made partial restitution of S$11,000, which the court took into account for his sentencing.

In response to queries from CNA, Scoot said that Luqman is no longer one of its employees.

"Scoot has strengthened our internal processes to prevent a recurrence of such incidents," the airline added.

"All Scoot staff are expected to adhere to the company's policies, and uphold the highest standards of ethics and integrity.

"Non-compliance may result in disciplinary action, including dismissal and reporting to the relevant authorities where necessary."

An offender convicted of criminal breach of trust as an employee can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined.