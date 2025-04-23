SDP files court application to appeal against POFMA order for statements about Istana procession

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) said on Tuesday (Apr 22) that it has filed an application to the High Court, appealing against a correction direction issued to it in June last year.

The correction order was issued by Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam, under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), for the party’s statements on a case of three women charged with organising a procession along the perimeter of the Istana without a permit.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, SDP said it filed an originating application to the High Court on Monday to appeal against the correction order.

It added that it had two grounds for its appeal.

“Firstly, we argue that we did not make the first subject statement that we are accused of making,” said SDP.

“Second, we believe that Part 3 of the POFMA - and by connection the correction directions issued under the POFMA - is an impermissible derogation from Article 14 of the Constitution of the Republic of Singapore, the highest law of our land.”

The party added that it was taking action this time as it did not want "a repeat of the last General Election".

“July 2020 was the month when the highest number of correction directions in history were issued,” it said.